14 can't-miss food events happening in Calgary in September
Summer may be drawing to a close, but the food events in Calgary are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
YYC is host to tons of foodie fun throughout September, with plenty of food festivals, dinner events and more on the way.
So if you’re looking to pad out your calendar, here are the best food events to check out in September.
One-time-only events
Beyond Borders: Indonesian Festival
Take a cultural journey through Indonesia from the heart of Calgary. There’ll be plenty of authentic Indonesian eats at food booths, as well as live performances and activities to get stuck into.
When: September 1, 2024, from 4 pm
Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW, Calgary
Gumbo
To celebrate Labour Day weekend, Missy’s This That will be serving up some American classics. From gumbo loaded with BC spot prawns, smoked turkey, Andouille sausage and okra, to pecan pie and pimento cheese balls, it’s going to be a delicious affair.
When: September 1 and 2, 2024, from 5 pm
Where: Missy’s This That – 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary
Dandy Fest 2024
Celebrate 10 years of Dandy! Over 20 breweries from across North America will be heading to the brewery to serve up sips. Tickets will get you a commemorative glass and five 5-ounce pours.
When: September 7, 2024, from 11 am
Where: Dandy Brewing Company – 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary
Price: $38.61 per person; buy tickets here
No Reservations
Talk about a collab for the ages! Class Clown Hamburgers and Prosperity Bar will be teaming up for a one-night-only pan-continental party. There’ll be fun cocktails and tasty feature eats to get your hands on.
When: September 9, 2024, from 5 pm
Where: Class Clown Hamburgers – 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary
Le Dîner en Blanc
This super-exclusive dining event is back in YYC in September. Don your best white outfit and head to a secret location in the city for the chicest of summer picnics. There are some pretty strict rules on what to wear and bring so be prepared.
When: September 13, 2024
Where: Secret location
Home & Garden Party
Beltline bar Home & Away is partnering with Cold Garden for an evening of festivities. The pair will be launching their collaborative Cherry Beer-mosa, as well as a host of Cold Garden’s other sips. There’ll be live DJs, food and the chance to win a $1,200 flight voucher.
When: September 14, 2024
Where: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary
Fall Harvest Sale
Stock up on plenty of affordable produce at this huge food market. With a huge selection of fresh fruits and vegetables on offer, shop until you drop.
When: September 14 and 15, 2024
Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets from $10; buy tickets here
Tequila & Tango
Enjoy a tasting of a selection of El Tequileno tequilas before getting your groove on with the help of a tango instructor.
When: September 19, 2024 from 6:30 pm
Where: The Westley Calgary Downtown – 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $62.91 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
YYC Bubble Tea Fest
If you love bubble tea, this is for you! Different spots across the city will be offering special sips and desserts. There’s even an online map so you can try as many as possible and vote for your favourite.
When: Until September 7, 2024
Where: Various locations in Calgary
Le Burger Week
During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.
When: September 1 to 8, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Calgary
River Hall So Long Summer series
This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram and Eighty-Eight Brewing.
When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Calgary Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday at 9 am
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here