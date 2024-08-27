14 can't-miss food events happening in Calgary in September

Summer may be drawing to a close, but the food events in Calgary are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.

YYC is host to tons of foodie fun throughout September, with plenty of food festivals, dinner events and more on the way.

So if you’re looking to pad out your calendar, here are the best food events to check out in September.

One-time-only events

Beyond Borders: Indonesian Festival

Take a cultural journey through Indonesia from the heart of Calgary. There’ll be plenty of authentic Indonesian eats at food booths, as well as live performances and activities to get stuck into.

When: September 1, 2024, from 4 pm

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre – 197 1st Street SW, Calgary

Gumbo

To celebrate Labour Day weekend, Missy’s This That will be serving up some American classics. From gumbo loaded with BC spot prawns, smoked turkey, Andouille sausage and okra, to pecan pie and pimento cheese balls, it’s going to be a delicious affair.

When: September 1 and 2, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Missy’s This That – 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary

Dandy Fest 2024

Celebrate 10 years of Dandy! Over 20 breweries from across North America will be heading to the brewery to serve up sips. Tickets will get you a commemorative glass and five 5-ounce pours.

When: September 7, 2024, from 11 am

Where: Dandy Brewing Company – 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $38.61 per person; buy tickets here

No Reservations

Talk about a collab for the ages! Class Clown Hamburgers and Prosperity Bar will be teaming up for a one-night-only pan-continental party. There’ll be fun cocktails and tasty feature eats to get your hands on.

When: September 9, 2024, from 5 pm

Where: Class Clown Hamburgers – 1711 4th Street SW #106, Calgary

This super-exclusive dining event is back in YYC in September. Don your best white outfit and head to a secret location in the city for the chicest of summer picnics. There are some pretty strict rules on what to wear and bring so be prepared.

When: September 13, 2024

Where: Secret location

Home & Garden Party

Beltline bar Home & Away is partnering with Cold Garden for an evening of festivities. The pair will be launching their collaborative Cherry Beer-mosa, as well as a host of Cold Garden’s other sips. There’ll be live DJs, food and the chance to win a $1,200 flight voucher.

When: September 14, 2024

Where: 1207 1st Street SW, Calgary

Fall Harvest Sale

Stock up on plenty of affordable produce at this huge food market. With a huge selection of fresh fruits and vegetables on offer, shop until you drop.

When: September 14 and 15, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $10; buy tickets here

Tequila & Tango

Enjoy a tasting of a selection of El Tequileno tequilas before getting your groove on with the help of a tango instructor.

When: September 19, 2024 from 6:30 pm

Where: The Westley Calgary Downtown – 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $62.91 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

YYC Bubble Tea Fest

If you love bubble tea, this is for you! Different spots across the city will be offering special sips and desserts. There’s even an online map so you can try as many as possible and vote for your favourite.

When: Until September 7, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

During Le Burger Week, local eateries will serve everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

River Hall So Long Summer series

This five-week series will host a variety of family-friendly programming to round out the YYC summer season. Each weekend will showcase different vendors and local musical talent. There’ll also be plenty of eats and sips from local brands including Cluck N Cleaver, Made By Marcus, Monogram and Eighty-Eight Brewing.

When: Every Thursday through Saturday until September 28, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here