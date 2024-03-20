Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to Calgary

One of Calgary’s most exclusive summer dining events is set to make its grand return to the city this year.

Le Dîner en Blanc, the super secretive “chic picnic,” will be returning for a magical evening on Friday, September 13.

The event is held in a different secret location each year and will see hundreds of guests gather to dine and dance under the stars, rain or shine.

As part of the unique event, diners will need to be dressed head-to-toe in elegant white outfits, so no off-white, cream or beige allowed.

Guests will also need to bring their own square folding table, two white chairs, a white table cloth and napkins to set up.

Pre-made catered picnic baskets can be ordered online in advance directly on the Le Dîner en Blanc’s website, or guests can bring their own white picnic basket with a meal for two, cutlery, dishware, glassware and a garbage bag for any litter.

While diners are not able to bring their own alcohol, wine and champagne can also be pre-ordered from Le Dîner en Blanc.

If you’re looking to take part in the exclusive dinner party, registration takes place in three phases: the first is for members and leaders, the second is for sponsored guests and the third is for those who wish to be added to the waitlist.

If you’ve never attended before and would like to go, registration for phase three is open on Le Dîner en Blanc’s website.

View this post on Instagram

When: September 13, 2023

Where: Secret location

