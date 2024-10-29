13 can't-miss food events happening in Calgary in November

Regardless of the time of year, the food events in Calgary just keep on coming, and November is no exception.

There’s a whole lot to look forward to, as the month is packed to the brim with delicious bites and sips.

From an enormous wine tasting to grabbing brunch with a Real Housewife, here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary in November.

One-time-only events

Whisky Global

If you’re a whisky lover, a huge tasting event is heading to Calgary. Over 200 tipples will be on offer to sample, with a huge range of global flavours and profiles. Whether you’re a whisky expert or a complete novice, there’ll be tons to learn.

When: November 2, 2024

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse – 1801 Big Four Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $120 per person; buy tickets here

Join Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice for an epic brunch. In addition to hanging out and taking photos with the Bravo icon, you’ll get a free mimosa on arrival and a commemorative glass to take home.

When: November 2, 2024

Where: The Banquet Mahogany – 80 Mahogany Road SE #1000, Calgary

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here

Terroir Symposium

Whether you work in the hospitality industry or just take a keen interest in it, the Terroir Symposium is a must-visit. This year, the annual forum has been split into two parts, with the second installment taking place in November. There will be keynote speakers, workshops, and chefs from around the world visiting.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $75 per person; buy tickets here

Haunted Tiki

Shelter will be serving up a menu of spooky tropical cocktails. With eerie concoctions complete with ghostly garnishes, you’ll be in for a treat rather than a trick.

When: Until November 2, 2024

Where: Shelter – 1210 1st Street SW, Calgary

Nightmare Before Christmas

Ricardo’s Hideaway will be trading in its usual tropical get-up for Nightmare Before Christmas. It will feature tons of spooktacular decor and a limited-time cocktail menu, including the Poison Apple Punch and Smoking Cauldron. There will also be a ghostly dance party on November 2.

When: Until November 3, 2024

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway – 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

Dumpling Fest

Take a self-guided of Calgary’s very best dumpling spots. As part of the festivities, you’ll be able to try Italian gnocchi, Japanese gyoza, Mexican empanadas, Nepalese momos, Ukranian dumplings and more.

When: November 6, 2024 from 5:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Price: From $49 per person; buy tickets here

Bini & Bites

This unique event will be your chance to try a flight of sips from renowned wine producer Gabrio Bini. There will also be a menu of snacks to complement the wine, such as housemade pizza pops, oysters, conserva and more.

When: November 13, 2024

Where: Business & Pleasure – 1327a 9th Avenue, Calgary

Grape Escape

Calgary’s largest premium wine, beer and spirit tasting is fast approaching. Over 125 vendors will be showcasing various sips that you can try.

When: November 15 and 16, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary

Price: From $70 per person; buy tickets here

One Dollar Empanada Extravaganza

Fancy getting your hands on some budget-friendly empanadas? We thought so. Latino Food Market will be offering a range of Colombian empanadas for just $1 apiece.

When: November 19, 2024

Where: #Suite 101 4803 Centre Street N, Calgary

Recurring events

Taste for Adventure

There’s no better time of year to take in the fresh mountain air and enjoy bites at some of your favourite restaurants. Eateries across Banff and Lake Louise will be offering exclusive menus and food events as part of this fall festival.

When: Until November 7, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff and Lake Louse

Get ready for the most-slurpworthy of events with the return of the YYC Noodle Festival. Restaurants all over the city will be sharing their unique noodle creations and raising money for a good cause.

When: November 7 to 17, 2024

Where: Locations across Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here