March is a month filled with amazing Calgary food events.

This week has some of the city’s favourite food events like espresso classes, food markets, wing-creating contests, date night ideas, and cooking classes. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in March.

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in March.

When: Saturday, March 11 from 10 am

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: Every Wednesday from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer.

When: Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Okotoks Art Gallery – 53 North Railway Street, Okotoks

Price: $85.88

The Calgary’s Best Wings contest is the chance for lovers of chicken wings across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too — no need to buy ingredients or make it at home; all you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.

The contest is currently up and running, ending on March 13, and judging taking place on March 20.

Where: Tops Pizza & Steakhouse — 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free to enter

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Every Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

