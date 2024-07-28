9 Calgary food events happening this week: July 29 to August 4

Summer is in full swing and if you’re looking to get out and about in the sun, there are plenty of exciting food events heading to Calgary this week.

From food festivals and markets to wine tastings, there’s a lot of foodie fun to be had in YYC.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

Check out this night market, which features 35+ vendors and plenty of foodie options. Live music will keep you entertained.

When: July 31, 2024

Where: Central Commons Park, University District, Calgary

Price: Free

Couch Wines Tasting

If you’re looking for the perfect pour to accompany a chill night at home, this is the wine tasting for you. As well as trying some tasty sips, you’ll also be able to enjoy some cheese and charcuterie.

When: August 1, 2024

Where: Market Wines University District – 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $57.31 per person; buy tickets here

Again + Again Fundraiser 4 The Family

Some of the city’s top DJs will be gathering on Modern Love’s rooftop for a huge fundraiser for Ol’ Beautiful. Donations will be accepted to support the brewery and Ol’ Beautiful beer will be served all night.

When: August 3, 2024

Where: Modern Love – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Donations accepted

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

For all you ice cream fans, don’t miss out on YYC Ice Cream Fest. Participating cafes, restaurants, and creameries will get creative to serve up delicious chilled treats to Calgarians, all in support of Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: July 19 to August 5, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Tuesday from 4 pm

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

One of Calgary’s best summer foodie events is returning! Over 90 of the city’s best restaurants, breweries, and food trucks will gather in one place to offer sample sizes of some of their culinary delights. Best of all, admission is free.

When: August 1 to 5, 2024

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Admission is free

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here