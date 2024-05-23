Summer night market season is upon us, and we’re excited about the return of an exciting series of events in Calgary this spring and summer.

University District Night Markets, hosted by Marketspot, will take over Central Commons Park with five different events from May to September.

The first is happening on Wednesday, May 29, with delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University District (@udistrictyyc_)

Marketspot hosts several pop-ups and markets throughout the year, with an emphasis on supporting small and local businesses. It’s a perfect pairing with the University District, which has over 40 shops, services and restaurants to discover.

Featured music guests and live entertainment on Wednesday, May 29 include Kearstin Pfeifer, Notas de 4, and The Snow Circus Variety Show.

The four other dates in the University District Night Market schedule are June 26, July 31, August 28 and September 25. Each is a great opportunity to check out over 35 local vendors and enjoy the splash pad, green space and fire features.

When: The last Wednesday of each month from May 31 to September 25, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in the University District

Cost: Free

With files from Hogan Short