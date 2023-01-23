We’re officially in 2023, and with the new year come many amazing Calgary food events.

2022 was great for YYC diners, but we are ready for what’s next to discover and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into this year.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, like four-course dinners, trivia nights, and epic BBQ feasts. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in January.

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: January 24 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: January 25 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Tip to Tail Pork 4-Course Dinner

This is a four-course meal to celebrate all things about the pig from the brewery that always brings its A-game when it comes to BBQ eats.

When: Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm

Where: Prairie Dog Brewing — 105d 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $68.46

The Gentlemen’s Guide to BACKYARD BBQ DOMINANCE

Taught by two BBQ award-winning gentlemen, this event is a tasty tutorial on everything from 21 dry-aged pork chops to smoky molasses baked beans and even desserts like drunken bourbon maple pecan pie.

When: Saturday, January 28, from noon to 3 pm

Where: 235126 Ryan Road #10, Calgary

Price: $104.93

An Evening With Royalty

This is a cocktail dinner party with three different courses celebrating all things fanciful and royal. Entertainment will be provided by some of Calgary’s top drag performers.

When: Saturday, January 28, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Lougheed House national Historic House — 707 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

January Whole Earth Market

This totally free craft market inside a barn will feature local vendors, artists, artisans, creators, crafters, makers, and more.

When: Sunday, January 29, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Shawnessy Barn — 224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary

Price: FREE