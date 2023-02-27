February was the month of love, but it looks like March might be the month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, and this week includes beer festivals, popular markets, food classes, and wing contests. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Bottlescrew Bill’s 28th Annual Beerfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bottlescrew Bill’s (@bottlescrewbills)

Besides a full food menu, over 30 participating breweries, and over 80 beers to try, a ticket includes 15 beer sampling tickets which you can exchange for a 2 to 4 oz sample of beer.

When: Saturday, March 4 starting at 2 pm

Where: 140 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $30

Around the World in 35 Blocks Food Tour

Running for more than 15 years in YYC, this fun walking tour makes five or six stops at different ethnic food stores and restaurants on 17th Ave, each one representing a different country.

When: Saturday, March 4 from noon to 3 pm

Where: 3223 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets

Drink Like an Italian

Located at Market Wines University District, this is the tasting of three Italian wines with a focus on the families and hard workers of Italy.

When: Saturday, March 4 from 1 to 2 pm

Where: 4109 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: $15.75

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series was one of the hippest Calgary food events in January.

When: Saturday, March 4 from 12:20 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Pinot Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUICEimports (@juiceimports)

This is the second annual fest for the popular wine event from YYC’s Juice Imports team. These experts plan on opening more than two dozen bottles of wine, including a 17-year-old Champagne, and a handful of other surprises. Plus — ping pong!

When: Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 5 pm

Where: Bricks Wine Co. — 902 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $50

Calgary’s Best Wings contest is the chance for lovers of chicken wings across YYC to showcase their creative culinary skills. It’s super easy too — no buying ingredients or making it at home. All you need to do is think up the most delicious wing flavour possible.

The contest is currently up and running, ending on March 13, and judging takes place on March 20.

Where: Tops Pizza & Steakhouse — 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free to enter

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tailgunner Brewing Co. (@tailgunnerbrewingco)

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Tuesday, February 28 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

