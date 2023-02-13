8 Calgary food events happening this week: February 13 to 19
It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Calgary food events in February.
This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like poutine festivals, trivia nights, wine fest, and of course, all of the Valentine’s Day excitement. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in February.
La Poutine Week Calgary
The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more is taking place from February 1 to 14 at various locations around YYC.
When: February 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Various locations across Calgary
Guja Food Market
This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.
When: February 15 from 2 to 4:30 pm
Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina
Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.
Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.
When: February 14 from 7 to 8 pm
Where:
Price: FREE
Potion Putt
Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.
This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.
When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023
Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary
Price: $15 per person; buy here
Couples Pizza & Spaghetti night
Are there two more romantic words than pizza and spaghetti? No. The answer is no.
When: Tuesday, February 14
Where: 2202 Centre St NE, Calgary
Valentine’s Day Dinners
Some of the east restaurants in Calgary will be hosting special menus, events, and dinners for Valentine’s Day. Check out some of your favourite spots, whether you have a special date or not, and don’t miss out on the limited-time-only meals.
When: Tuesday, February 14
Where: Various restaurants
40+ Singles and Mingle
Not only is this an exclusive night of romance and a great chance to meet other single people, but it’s a first glimpse at the highly anticipated new Lina’s location in Inglewood.
When: Thursday, February 16
Where: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Winefest Calgary
One ticket to this premier event includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines from around the world, a ton of hors d’oeuvres, and even a take-home wine glass to remember your time here (in case it gets a bit blurry).
When: February 17 to 18, 2023
Where: BMO Centre – Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary
Price: Starting at $115