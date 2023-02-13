It might be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some amazing Calgary food events in February.

This week has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like poutine festivals, trivia nights, wine fest, and of course, all of the Valentine’s Day excitement. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in February.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more is taking place from February 1 to 14 at various locations around YYC.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Instagram

This is a recurring food market celebrating the flavours and culture of the Tsuut’ina Nation.

When: February 15 from 2 to 4:30 pm

Where: Bullhead Community Centre — Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tailgunner Brewing Co. (@tailgunnerbrewingco)

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: February 14 from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Instagram

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: December 7, 2022, to May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Instagram

Are there two more romantic words than pizza and spaghetti? No. The answer is no.

When: Tuesday, February 14

Where: 2202 Centre St NE, Calgary

Valentine’s Day Dinners

Some of the east restaurants in Calgary will be hosting special menus, events, and dinners for Valentine’s Day. Check out some of your favourite spots, whether you have a special date or not, and don’t miss out on the limited-time-only meals.

When: Tuesday, February 14

Where: Various restaurants

Not only is this an exclusive night of romance and a great chance to meet other single people, but it’s a first glimpse at the highly anticipated new Lina’s location in Inglewood.

When: Thursday, February 16

Where: 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Winefest Calgary

One ticket to this premier event includes an all-inclusive sampling of wines from around the world, a ton of hors d’oeuvres, and even a take-home wine glass to remember your time here (in case it gets a bit blurry).

When: February 17 to 18, 2023

Where: BMO Centre – Stampede Park — 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary

Price: Starting at $115