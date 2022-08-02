The much-loved Korean Day Festival is back in Calgary this month.

The festival, now in its 15th year, will be celebrating and showcasing Korea’s unique culture at St. Patrick’s Island Park on Saturday, August 13.

As well as traditional Korean music and dance performances, there’ll also of course be K-Pop, food trucks, Squid Game-inspired activities, and more.

Besides being able to watch martial arts demonstrations and K-Pop contests, it’s the entirety of this food and culture festival that makes it so special.

If you’ve ever watched Squid Game, you’ve seen the mini-games the characters play in each episode, like cookie carving and marbles. You’ll be able to get competitive and play along in these much friendlier versions.

YYC has so much Korean cuisine to discover, and the Korean Day Festival will have many of the best spots all in one place.

Food restaurants and drink spots like Ke Charcoal Grill & Sushi, Roy’s Korean Kitchen, The Gimbap, The Apron, Snowcapz Cafe, and more will be showcasing some of their best dishes, with featured ones as well.

This is a free event for all ages so stop by, play some games, try some food, and take in the multicultural performances

Korean Day Festival

Where: St. Patrick’s Island Park – 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary

When: Saturday, August 13, 9 am to 5:30 pm

Price: Free

