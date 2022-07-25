EventsNewsConcerts

Lineup subject to change: Folk Fest adjusts after losing headliner

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Jul 25 2022, 10:23 pm
Lineup subject to change: Folk Fest adjusts after losing headliner
Calgary Folk Music Festival/Facebook
Calgary Folk Fest wrapped up a wild weekend at Prince’s Island Park with one more wrinkle thrown in: the loss of a headliner.

Courtney Barnett, who was one of Sunday’s headliners, had her flight canceled and couldn’t make it work to get to Calgary in time.

The festival was forced to switch things up on Sunday, moving Matt Andersen to the show’s closer spot with Tanika Charles opening the main stage.

It wasn’t the first adjustment at this year’s Folk Fest. On the Tuesday before the festival, Black Pumas were forced to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

But, at the end of the day, it looks like this year’s event will go down as a success.

 

