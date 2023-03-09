NewsWeather

A "tropical-infused storm" is bringing snow to parts of Alberta this weekend

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 9 2023, 9:44 pm
A "tropical-infused storm" is bringing snow to parts of Alberta this weekend
Graham Hughes/Shutterstock

A decent amount of snow is on the way for parts of Alberta this weekend, thanks to a “tropical-infused storm” heading our way.

The Weather Network forecasts that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could blanket much of the province as a large system spreads across the prairies.

The snow is being dropped thanks to “tropical moisture and the severe prairie cold” combining with the snowfall “fuelled by an atmospheric river aimed at western North America.”

Snow will likely make its way into Alberta on Friday morning and is set to reach as far north as Edmonton and the Elbow region, intensifying as it spreads northwards.

“By Friday afternoon and evening, all major routes across the province will be snow-covered,” The Weather Network stated.

Alberta snow storm

The Weather Network

The snow is set to taper off on Saturday, with Edmonton looking to get about five centimetres of snow while Calgary could see five to 10 centimetres.

The Weather Network added that the heaviest snow is forecast near and along Highway 1 between Calgary and the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.