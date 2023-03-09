A "tropical-infused storm" is bringing snow to parts of Alberta this weekend

A decent amount of snow is on the way for parts of Alberta this weekend, thanks to a “tropical-infused storm” heading our way.

The Weather Network forecasts that 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could blanket much of the province as a large system spreads across the prairies.

The snow is being dropped thanks to “tropical moisture and the severe prairie cold” combining with the snowfall “fuelled by an atmospheric river aimed at western North America.”

You might also like: Two people in Alberta won $100,000 each and they could lose it soon

Sizzling and searing: Alberta's summer forecast is out and it's HOT

A new Netflix series will be filmed in Alberta this summer

Snow will likely make its way into Alberta on Friday morning and is set to reach as far north as Edmonton and the Elbow region, intensifying as it spreads northwards.

“By Friday afternoon and evening, all major routes across the province will be snow-covered,” The Weather Network stated.

The snow is set to taper off on Saturday, with Edmonton looking to get about five centimetres of snow while Calgary could see five to 10 centimetres.

The Weather Network added that the heaviest snow is forecast near and along Highway 1 between Calgary and the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.