Calgary beats Edmonton for title of friendliest city in the world

Alberta is known for its hospitality, and a new ranking of the friendliest cities in the world had Calgary and Edmonton in the top two spots.

In full Battle of Alberta fashion, YYC and YEG were neck-and-neck in the friendliest cities in the world, ranking compiled as part of Conde Nast Traveller’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, with 10 cities making the cut.

Calgary was shown some serious love, with a friendly score of 97.81.

The travel website added that although YYC might be flat, its proximity to the Rocky Mountains makes it an “adventurer’s playground” with “nature and urban living go hand in hand here.”

The chance of spotting the Rockies from anywhere in the city was a huge plus for the reader-voted list, along with outdoor wonderlands like Lake Louise and Banff National Park being just a couple of hours away.

The site also touted the city’s steak restaurants, independent boutiques, and a welcoming multicultural community.

YEG was given a friendly score of 95.71 and was touted as fast becoming a “sought-after destination thanks to its slower pace and community-oriented atmosphere.”

The site added that Edmontonians are friendly and ready to welcome newcomers to enjoy ice hockey and maybe even the chance to see the northern lights in the city, along with the massive amount of festivals to enjoy in the summer and its massive River Valley.

The top five friendliest cities were as follows:

Quebec City, Quebec

Dublin, Ireland

Victoria, BC

Edmonton, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta

You can check out the full list of cities here.