Edmonton was treated to a wicked northern lights show last night (PHOTOS)

On Monday night, camera-ready skygazers in Edmonton snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the city.
Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in YEG last night:
Tonight in Edmonton #northernlights #yeg #edmonton #Aurora pic.twitter.com/u1uRiHkDFD
— іmm᥆r𝗍ᥲᥣ іᥒძіgᥱᥒ᥆ᥙs 🪶✨👽 (@misscovurgurll) September 19, 2023
They never disappoint #aurora #northernlights #Auroraborealis #Yeg #Edmonton #alberta pic.twitter.com/2HOodnZZIh
— Blondy (@hannah_1978) September 19, 2023
Just in the nick of time 👍🏼🤩😎#Auroraborealis #yeg #eyestotheskies pic.twitter.com/U7izLwSX8F
— Wendy 🇨🇦 (@Wenders099) September 19, 2023
oh my goodness!#Yeg@AuroraNotify #northernlights pic.twitter.com/u5LY7hwFxH
— Leslie (@Indygirlmomma) September 19, 2023
The show that was put on last night was due to a solar storm that has been expanding “through the inner solar system” over the weekend.
If you missed the show last night, there is always next time!
It’s important to remember that for a breathtaking observation, viewers should find a location that is free of light pollution. So stay away from city lights.
Clouds, precipitation, and the full moon make it difficult to see the aurora as well.