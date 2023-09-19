NewsWeather

Edmonton was treated to a wicked northern lights show last night (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 19 2023, 4:40 pm
Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

On Monday night, camera-ready skygazers in Edmonton snapped spectacular shots of the northern lights from across the city.

If you happened to be snoozing when the aurora borealis was dancing across the night sky around 9 pm, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some of the best shots of the northern lights in YEG last night:

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive

The show that was put on last night was due to a solar storm that has been expanding “through the inner solar system” over the weekend.

If you missed the show last night, there is always next time!

It’s important to remember that for a breathtaking observation, viewers should find a location that is free of light pollution. So stay away from city lights.

Clouds, precipitation, and the full moon make it difficult to see the aurora as well.

