Alberta just saw its highest annual population growth rate in over 40 years

Alberta is calling and people are answering, with the province seeing its highest annual population growth since 1981.

Data released by the province on Wednesday revealed that in the 12 months preceding July 1, the province’s population expanded by about 184,000 people or 4.1%. This represents a significant increase from the previous year (1.8% in 2021-2022) and the highest annual growth rate since 1981.

Alberta also nabbed the highest annual net interprovincial gains of any province or territory recorded in the current data series.

As of July 1, 2023, Alberta’s population was 4,695,290.

When it comes to the second quarter of 2023 population estimates, which captured April 1 to June 30, the Alberta government says the population expanded by 50,061 residents over the second quarter of 2023, or 1.1%. This represents the highest second-quarter growth rate on record in the current data series, which began in 1971.

Ontario led the country for people moving to Alberta, with more than 6,700, followed by BC with more than 3,500, and Manitoba with just under 1,700.

International net migration was the biggest driver of Alberta’s growth in the second quarter, contributing 0.68%, followed by net interprovincial migration at 0.30% and natural increase at 0.10%.

Natural increase added 4,764 people in the second quarter, the balance of 12,475 births and 7,711 deaths. Alberta and Manitoba had the highest natural growth rate at 0.10%.