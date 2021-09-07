COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask in indoor public spaces, and staying home if you are sick.

Date night doesn’t have to be a big deal, all you need is a plan and someone special.

There are plenty of timeless places in Calgary where you could take a date a thousand times and still have fun together.

Whether you’re just getting to know someone or you go way, way back, these classic Calgary date night ideas are handy to have in your back pocket.

Are you even a Calgary couple if you don’t promenade down Stephen Avenue every now and then? This spot is closed to cars from 6 am to 6 pm daily, so you can take in all the shops, bars, cafes, shopping centres, and restaurants you want at your own pace.

Even though it seems like everyone goes to the library to take photos of the architecture, there are also books there! This is the perfect low-key date idea for a rainy day.

Before they set up the skating rink, you should squeeze in one last picnic at Olympic Plaza together and relax in the heart of downtown with nothing to do but enjoy lunch together.

For a night that’s all that and dim sum, take your date to places like U & Me, Silver Dragon, Regency Palace, Golden Inn, Chinese Cultural Centre Cuisine, or Dragon Dynasty to fill up.

The Riverwalk from the Peace Bridge to St. Patrick’s Island shows off the best views of the Bow River and the city skyline. Warm up and grab a coffee together from Eau Claire or inside the Simmons Building along the way.

Downtown Calgary is full of great art – check this public art map to start your search. Highlights include the breathtaking Luminous Crossings and the adorable Natural Engineer. You can find them all and scavenger hunt together, or take it easy and catch a show at the Arts Commons instead.

Go at golden hour or at night for unique views from up high of the city glittering all around you for some extra-romantic vibes on date night.