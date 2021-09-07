Negroni Week 2021: All 7 places to celebrate in Calgary
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
It officially kicks off on September 13 and wraps up on September 19, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of the sales of Negroni cocktails to charities. Negroni Week first launched in 2013, and it has raised well over $3 million since then.
There are 7 Calgary bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in Calgary.
Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Calgary Negroni Week 2021:
Bar Annabelle
Annabelle’s Kitchen Downtown
Annabelle’s Kitchen Marda Loop
Untitled Champagne Lounge
The Derrick Gin Mill & Kitchen
Residence Inn by Marriott Calgary Downtown/Beltline District
Cannibale Barbershop & Cocktails
Negroni Week 2021 — Calgary
When: September 13 to 19, 2021
Where: Participating venues around Calgary