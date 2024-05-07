Locals are debating which American stores should open in Calgary

Calgary has certainly seen its share of American stores come through the city, but there are still some big names that locals would love to see open around town.

From Dunkin Donuts to Target, it’s always exciting when a popular store or restaurant south of the border makes its way north (we see you too, Chipotle).

While we have enjoyed the stores that have already opened, it looks like locals are still holding out hope for a few more. In a Reddit thread posted over the weekend, Calgarians are debating which stores they’d like to see open next.

At the top of the list, with over 800 upvotes, is Trader Joe’s.

Others would like to see some restaurants make their way to Calgary, specifically In-N-Out Burger, Culver’s and Shake Shack (which has announced it will be opening some Canadian locations soon).

While Target has already tried opening a Calgary store, some might argue it needs to make a comeback, with a bit better stock the second time around. “Like actual Target, not just a building with empty shelves. That was such a mess,” pitched one commenter.

And while there are some die-hard Tim’s fans, the chain might benefit from some friendly competition, like a Dunkin Donuts or Dutch Bros.

Which restaurant or store do you wish would open its doors in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!