Canada has a reputation globally for its friendly inhabitants, but is one city friendlier than another? People have been debating the question online and it looks like there’s a clear winner.

In a thread posted to Reddit on Monday titled “First impression of Calgary – why is everyone so nice and pleasant?” people couldn’t seem to stop gushing over the city’s uniquely outgoing nature.

Many compared their experiences of moving from other major Canadian cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg, saying the shift was noticeable and “really weird.”

Some speculation was made about what causes the Western hospitality stereotype to ring true, from weather highs to the slower lifestyle.

According to commenters, the only other Canadian spot that seems to give Calgary a run for its money is the East Coast, but even those cities have their shortcomings.

What do you think? Is Calgary the friendliest city in Calgary? Let us know in the comments!