7 super fun and FREE things to do in Calgary this February
February is right around the corner, and there are some pretty awesome events coming up, and many of them are free!
If you’re on a budget and looking for something to do, there are tons of things to choose from. With it being the month of love too, one of these seven free things to do would also make for a great date.
Hanger Flight Museum on National Aviation Day
What: In honour of National Aviation Day, you can check out the Hangar Flight Museum for free! Learn all about the history of local aviation and see some pretty incredible planes up close.
When: February 23
Where: Hanger Flight Museum – 4629 McCall Way NE
Tuscany Family Day Winter Party
What: If you’re looking for a fun and free event for the whole family next month, you’ll definitely want to stop by Tuscany for a Family Day Winter Party! Complete with food trucks, outdoor games, music, skating and more, it’s bound to be a great time. The event is free for Tuscany residents and their guests.
When: February 19
Where: Tuscany Residents Association – 212 Tuscany Way Northwest
Spruce Meadows February Classic
What: Enjoy world-class show jumping at Spruce Meadows for the annual February Classic. It’s an indoor event, so if it’s cold out, you’ll still be able to keep warm. Parking is also completely free!
When: February 2 to 4
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Human Bonspiel
What: This four-day event will have teams competing in a human bonspiel race that raises money for charity. Participants will shoot across the ice at Olympic Plaza as they attempt to hit a button on the opposite side. It’s free to watch, but if you’d like to register with a team, you can also do that here.
When: February 26 to March 1
Where: Olympic Plaza – 222 8th Avenue SE
Installations and performances at Chinook Blast
What: There’s a lot to watch out for at Chinook Blast, but some of the most fun things to come out of it are the stunning art installations and performances that pop up throughout the city.
When: February 2 to 19
Where: For a detailed list of installations throughout the city, click here
Skating at Olympic Plaza
What: February is the perfect time for skating and there are some awesome places to try it out in the city. From probably the most popular spot in the city — Olympic Plaza — to Bowness Park, it’s a great way to get outside and have fun in the colder months. There are also cheap skate rentals if you don’t have your own.
When: Various times
Where: Multiple rinks around Calgary; you can view them on a map here
Price: FREE
Curling at St. Patrick’s Island
What: Curling isn’t entirely unique on its own, but curling on St. Patrick’s Island is! Chinook Blast is bringing the activity to the centre of Calgary this month and next, and people can try it for free. It’s a great opportunity to test out the iconic Canadian sport (especially if you’re a newbie). You can learn more about it here.
When: January 26 to February 24
Where: Confluence Plaza, St. Patrick’s Island Park — 1300 12th Street NE
Price: FREE