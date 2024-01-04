Calgary is full of historic neighbourhoods. From Inglewood to Elbow Drive, there are so many places to see with deep roots in the city.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a piece of history yourself, there are some incredible houses on the market right now.

This three-storey home on Elbow Drive is a designated Historic Resource building. Dating all the way back to 1912, the property is considered architecturally significant and stands out even among other houses in the area.

Despite its age, it comes with many modern features that make it the perfect foundation for an incredible home. Inside, there is an in-floor heated primary suite and a private balcony overlooking the Elbow River as well as two additional bedrooms. The unfinished basement also has a fourth bedroom.

There is exposed brick throughout the home and bay windows overlooking the parkland. The listing price for this home is currently $949,000.

This cute storybook house with a stunning stone fence and veranda is another amazing find in Calgary. The home exudes coziness and offers a seamless blend of vintage and modern decor.

Located on the Ridge in Parkill, there are gorgeous views of the scenic area. The interior is full of hardwood flooring, brick accents, exposed wood beams, and original wood casings. True to the blend of old and new, it also comes with a completely renovated kitchen featuring wood and stainless steel countertops, appliances, and a breakfast bar!

Its prime location also includes a short walk to Rideau Park, the Glencoe Club, and the stylish shops on 4th Street.

Both the oldest and most expensive property on the list is this unique property backing onto the Bow River. Coming in at $2.2 million, it comes with some pretty unique features and even mineral rights!

Built in 1910, it’s maintained its old-school charm while staying in excellent condition. The interior appears how it might have been when it was built over a century ago. Hardwood floors line much of the house, striking the perfect balance between luxury and cozy design. There are also big windows throughout the home to enjoy breathtaking views of the Bow River and abundant natural light.

Many spots in the backyard will make it feel like you have access to your own private city park with benches to take in the sights of the river and a fire pit perfect for entertaining.

This beautiful home was built just over 100 years ago in 1910, but its old-school charm is the only thing that gives its age away.

Lovingly maintained, it’s located near the Bow River with plenty of opportunities for scenic walks or cycling in the area. The kitchen is newly renovated with Bamboo cupboards, granite counters, and a big bay window. It’s big enough for the whole family with four bedrooms and plenty of backyard space to play or garden in.

The home has also had many upgrades including R 50 insulation and modernized with solar panels!