A frigid 30°C temperature drop is expected in Calgary next week

Jan 5 2024, 5:06 pm
A frigid 30°C temperature drop is expected in Calgary next week
It looks like winter is finally arriving in Calgary, with the weather expected to get blistering cold over the next few days.

Some snow already started this week in the city but it’s expected to pick up again this weekend. Friday’s high is 0°C with some flurries also expected. Over the weekend, there’s nothing but cloudy skies and snow in the forecast.

The only break we seem to get will be on Monday afternoon, with the sun expected to make a brief appearance before we plunge back into frigid temperatures.

Calgary weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

From the weekend to next Wednesday, we’ll feel a -30°C degree temperature shift from Saturday’s high of 1°C to the overnight low of -29°C on Wednesday night.

Although it might not feel like it, the snow is actually great news since the lack of it has been influencing drought conditions in southern Alberta.

