Thousands of Calgarians sign petition to bring back Canada Day fireworks

A petition launched over the weekend has garnered thousands of signatures from Calgarians calling for the return of Canada Day fireworks.

Late last week the city dropped a notice that they will be piloting an “enhanced pyrotechnic show” that it says will feature a visually stunning display of lights and sounds that will be launched from the main stage at Fort Calgary during the headliner act.

The announcement rubbed some people the wrong way, and a petition started by Common Sense Calgary has since grabbed nearly 6,000 signatures.

You might also like: Calgary is going fireworks free for Canada Day this year

A massive new Costco is in the works just outside of Calgary

"A devastating loss": A giraffe was found dead at the Calgary Zoo

The City says they recognize the cultural sensitivities around fireworks displays in relation to Truth and Reconciliation and added that July 1 this year is a day of mourning for many in Calgary because this year, it marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act.

Aside from cultural reasons, the city says there are practical reasons for Calgary to get rid of fireworks on Canada Day.

The City of Calgary says this new style of the show will help take care of disruptive traffic, noise, and overcrowding issues around popular fireworks viewing sites across the city.

The city also says emergency vehicles will have an easier time getting around the city with fewer parked cars on residential roads around popular fireworks viewing sites.

With files from Peter Klein