Cafe Ambient, a one-of-a-kind Korean concept cafe, is opening soon in Calgary.

Opening at #201 111 2nd Avenue SE, this spot is still under construction, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited for what’s to come.

Serving sandwiches, drinks, and croffles; we can’t wait to see the final menu of this new concept.

Wait. What’s a croffle?

Croffles are a delicious mix of waffles and croissants. They seem like the newest food craze right now, and with the recently opened QQ Mochi Croffle, people are already loving it.

Croffles and homemade sandwiches sound amazing, but this is a cafe after all.

Smoothies, sparkling ades with various flavours, and specialty coffee will all be available once the doors finally open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗔𝗙𝗘 𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 (@cafe.ambient_yyc)

That’s why we can’t wait to try this new cafe when it opens up.

Stay tuned for updates on this new cafe!

Cafe Ambient

Address: #201 111 2nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram