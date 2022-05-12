Terra, a new experiential eatery from the Pursuit attractions and hospitality company, has released a first look at the highly anticipated new spot.

Opening June 2 in the stunning mountain town of Jasper, the concept will have a strong focus on a regional farm-to-table menu inspired by the raw and wild nature of Jasper National Park.

The concept and menu are incredibly exciting for the dining scene in Jasper. With these new photos of the actual design of the room, we truly can’t wait to check this new spot out.

“There is a burgeoning culinary scene within Jasper that is showcasing fresh and modern fare and we are privileged to be part of this vibrant foodie movement,” said Tyler Tays, Executive Chef, Jasper Lodging, Pursuit, in a press release.

“Terra’s mountain-inspired menu will introduce flavours influenced by nature and carefully crafted with regionally sourced ingredients resulting in dishes that will surprise and delight,” Tays added.

The first look at the sharing-based menu created by Chef Tays promises both small and large plate dishes to appeal to all types of diners.

Fried green tomatoes, bone marrow, and candied salmon are wonderful small plates to start the experience off with.

The larger plates here will have dishes that you’ve definitely never seen before, with mouth-watering items prepared in unique and creative ways, like the ember-hung duck and reverse-seared bison tomahawk with house-made dandelion chimichurri.

Breakfast, brunch, and dinner will be served at Terra so feel free to be flexible and enjoy a Jasper trip however you wish.

“From design conception of the space to the inviting menu and careful selection of regional spirits, we wanted to create an experience that would bring people together after a day of mountain exploration,” said Tays.

The room itself is stunning, with the bar and dining room that feel perfectly designed for Jasper.

Design elements include a live-edge harvest table, stone finishings and a plant wall feature that will bring the space to life.

“With its natural atmosphere, contemporary design and warm hospitality, Terra will provide a culinary destination for visitors and locals alike,” said Stuart Back, Chief Operating Officer, Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, in a press release.

“Terra’s location in one of Canada’s most iconic national parks will provide a stunning backdrop for what is going to be a memorable dining experience.”

The best part about being in Jasper is the mountain view, and Terra takes full advantage of it with huge windows and a spacious patio.

You’ll always feel like you’re in the great outdoors here.

Next time you’re in Jasper, or just looking for any reason to visit the amazing town, make sure you make a reservation at this new restaurant.

Terra

Address: The Crimson Hotel – 200 Connaught Drive, Jasper

