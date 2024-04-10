Seoul Cafe has just opened its doors in Calgary

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Apr 10 2024
A brand-new cafe has just opened in Calgary, and it’s cartoon perfection.

Seoul Cafe has opened up shop in Kensington, where it is serving Korean-inspired sips and treats in the most adorable 2D setting.

The entire cafe is in black and white hues to give a truly 2D experience that feels like being directly transported into your very own cartoon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seoul Cafe (@seoulcafeyyc)

The drinks and food are just as beautiful, with brightly coloured concoctions and dozens of coffee-based sips such as lattes, espresso, and cold brew.

Seoul Cafe has a wide selection of gorgeous cakes, including cakes by the slice and adorable cupcakes. The cafe also offers Korean dishes such as tteokbokki, bulgogi rice bowls, Korean pancakes, and noodles.

The cafe is currently in its soft opening phase, with its grand opening taking place on April 13th.

Seoul Cafe

Address: 273 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

