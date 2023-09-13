Say goodbye to broke: TONS of student jobs up for grabs in Calgary

It’s hard enough being a student with all the pressure of tests and deadlines, the last thing you need to add to your plate is financial stress, so we’ve found some great student jobs open in Calgary!

Jumpstart your career or just make some money on the side with one of these awesome job opportunities.

Red Bull Canada

Who: If you’re a student, you’re probably familiar with this energy drink. Created in the 1980s, it has since blown up to a company of more than 16,000 people in over 172 countries.

Jobs: Red Bull is currently hiring student marketers at universities across the city. You will be inviting product trials and working at Red Bull events to foster unforgettable brand experiences.

More: Learn more about the role and apply online here.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd.

Who: De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd is a Canadian aerospace company that is transitioning its corporate headquarters to Calgary, and it has an exciting job opportunity! Students pursuing a degree in HR or a related field are encouraged to apply for this 8-month internship.

Jobs: De Havilland Aircraft is hiring one HR student intern.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the listing on their website here.

Famoso Neapolitan Pizzeria

Who: This Canadian pizza chain with Italian influences has some incredibly tasty pizza, and you might even get an employee discount if you land one of their serving jobs. They have a bunch of locations around the city, including downtown, on Macleod Trail and Mackenzie Towne. Serving can make great student jobs in Calgary because of all that extra tip money!

Jobs: Famoso’s is hiring servers at all locations across the city.

More: To learn more and apply online, click here.

SAIT

Who: If you are a current SAIT student, you’ll want to check out this opportunity that’s right on campus!

Jobs: SAIT is hiring a student support assistant to work until the end of the school year on April 30, 2024.

More: You can apply for this position through Indeed here.

Calgary Zoo

Who: The Calgary Zoo is a popular destination for tourists and Calgarians alike. This internship opportunity could be a great way to boost your resume and work in a vibrant environment (even if it is behind the scenes).

Jobs: The Calgary Zoo is hiring for an eight-month IT intern position. Candidates must be enrolled in or a recent graduate of an IT program.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club is another great spot for students looking for a job that can fit into their busy schedules. Also, with a new location opening in Crowfoot this month, there’s bound to be plenty more job openings to apply for.

Jobs: Whether it’s food service, culinary or management that is calling your name, there are opportunities across the city.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Earls

Who: Earls is another option for students interested in dipping their toes into the restaurant industry. It’s a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver and 71 locations across North America. It is also getting a new location in Calgary in Southcentre Mall!

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from.

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

MKEM

Who: Students looking for a shorter commitment will jump at this opportunity offered by a major Toronto event management company. They are looking for casual event staff to help them put on the Allstate Soccer Show at the BMO Centre for two days in October. Get the chance to work a fun event, and don’t sweat about committing to something you might not have time for with your busy school schedule!

Jobs: MKEM is hiring casual event staff and volunteers.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Whiskey Rose

Who: Whiskey Rose is a much-loved spot for drinks, food and live music! In this “paid to party” position, you’ll promote events, implement marketing strategies and analyze customer feedback. You’ll be “on the ground” at universities, clubs and extracurriculars.

Jobs: Whiskey Rose is hiring for a Campus Bar promoter.

More: For more information on this position, you can check out the listing on Indeed. Applicants are asked to drop off their resumes in person or through the online hiring portal here.

Indigo

Who: If you still love books after cramming a million into late-night study sessions, you’ll love the seasonal opportunities offered by Indigo this fall!

Jobs: Indigo is hiring four seasonal customer service representatives.

More: You can apply for this position through the Indigo website here.