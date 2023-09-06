TONS of jobs up for grabs at these eight spots near Calgary

With the cost of living in Calgary continuing to go up and rental prices skyrocketing you might be interested in checking out the jobs on offer at these eight spots near Calgary.

Escape the city to a small town nearby or pursue your mountain living dreams with one of these dozens of jobs up for grabs.

Airdrie

Who: With a population of just over 80,000, Airdrie is a much quieter alternative to Calgary. Known historically for its connection to the railway, it is now a thriving town with a bunch of budding job opportunities!

Jobs: The City of Airdrie is hiring for five jobs, including one position with the RCMP. And if you love water, you’ll want to see what is available in the aquatics area.

More: To learn more and apply, check out the list of jobs here.

Chestermere

Who: If you love the water, working in Chestermere could be a great opportunity to live closer to it without leaving the prairies. It also has a great golf and park scene.

Jobs: The town is hiring for 11 positions, including a parks gardening operator and a paralegal.

More: To learn more about which positions are available and to apply, click here.

Banff

Who: Banff is known worldwide as a top destination to visit, and it’s easy to see why. If you’ve been looking to live out your mountain living dreams, these jobs could be your ticket.

Jobs: Banff is hiring for eight jobs in administration and operations, including a recreation leader and three labourers to maintain town streets.

More: To learn more about the available positions and learn more, click here.

Strathmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town Of Strathmore (@townofstrathmore)

Who: Just a short drive east of Calgary is the town of Strathmore. It is probably best known for its annual Stampede, which happens over August long, and its Western flair.

Jobs: The town is hiring for five jobs, including a fitness instructor and building services worker.

More: To learn more about the available positions and apply, click here.

Cochrane

Who: It’s only a short drive to Cochrane from Calgary, and it is so worth it for the incredible food and great views. There are a number of cute artisan shops and a nearby Wolfdog Sanctuary, but the town is probably best known as a local favourite to get ice cream.

Jobs: The Town of Cochrane is hiring for two positions, including a facility services cleaner and a safety codes officer.

More: To learn more about the benefits of working for the town, click here, and to learn more about the available positions, click here.

High River

Who: If you haven’t been to High River before, it’s well worth the visit. The surrounding countryside is breathtaking, with gorgeous views of the foothills. Not to mention its claim to fame as one of the main filming locations for Canada’s longest-running TV show, Heartland.

Jobs: The town of High River is hiring for two positions, including an aquatics lead and a facility attendant.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Okotoks

Who: Okotoks is known for its namesake, the “Big Rock,” but there’s a lot more to this town than that. It’s a picturesque spot with a quaint downtown, complete with cute local shops, restaurants, and a great art scene.

Jobs: The Town of Okotoks has a whopping 15 positions available. There are a bunch of programmer positions as well as a lifeguard and climate change and energy specialist position.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.

Canmore

Who: What’s not to love about Canmore? It’s a stunning mountain town with tons to do, no matter the season. Whether you’re a fitness buff or an artist, there’s plenty of both happening here. It’s got all the excitement of Banff but a little less chaos during tourist season.

Jobs: The Town of Canmore is hiring for 12 jobs, with many of them in fitness, recreation, and childcare.

More: To learn more and apply, click here.