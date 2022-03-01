Daydream by Flora Fromage, Calgary’s new plant-based cafe, eatery, and cheese shop, opened in Calgary today.

This conscious food spot offers healthy plant-based bowls, detoxifying salads, seasonal pasta, dairy-free cheeses, and so much more.

Overlooking the river and city skyline, this Bridgeland-located cafe and eatery specializes in nourishing and crave-able plant-based food.

Daydream is the first storefront and cafe concept for the team behind Flora Fromage.

Flora Fromage is a line of chef-created plant-based cheeses, completely dairy-free and incredibly delicious.

The signature cheese wheels here are made with house-made, soft fermented cashew cheese. Truffle black pepper, smoky jalapeño, and Margherita pizza are just a few of the different kinds of cheese wheels you can try.

Ricotta Clouds made from almonds and tofu are the best way to make a creamy dish where milk-based cheeses might otherwise be used. Lasagna and desserts are just a couple of ways to experiment with this light and fluffy cheese.

Grab a specialty coffee or tea drink that use adaptogens at Daydream, take a seat and try one of the chef’s plate salads, or treat yourself to one of the seasonal feature pasta that will more than likely use a creamy plant-based cheese to make something delicious.

At Daydream, the favourites and features will be fully stocked to take home or to enjoy in the bright and charming new space they have created.

Go and check out this newly opened conscious cafe and eatery with a view and try some chef-made cheeses while you’re there.

Daydream by Flora Fromage

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

