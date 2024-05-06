Boogie's Burgers is offering free burgers for nurses this week

Whether you’re a nurse yourself or you want to show a nurse in your life some well-deserved appreciation, Boogie’s Burgers is offering some great deals this week.

To celebrate National Nurse Week, which runs from May 6 to 12, the burger joint is offering free burgers.

Whether it’s a friend or family member, as long as you buy one burger, you’ll be able to get a second burger for free. All your nurse companion needs to do is share their workplace ID to claim the freebie.

And if you’re a nurse yourself, you’ll be able to get to snag 20% off your meal.

With a huge menu of burgers featuring beef patties, chicken patties, fish patties, or veggie patties stacked with toppings, there are plenty of choices to suit any palate.

The spot also offers tons of sides, such as mini corn dogs, pickled eggs, mac and cheese wedges, and a wide array of milkshakes in over 35 different flavours.

Nurses deserve some love, and what better way is there than burgers?

Address: 908 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary



Address: 2129 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

