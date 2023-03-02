Calgary has some incredible burger spots and there’s one that’s a staple in the city because of its neighbourhood vibe, retro style, and delicious food: Boogie’s Burgers.

This place really is where diets go to die.

There are so many fantastic places to eat in Calgary, but sometimes you just want a low-key, divey, no-frills spot with outstanding comfort food. This burger spot has build-your-own-burgers, wild creations, fish, chicken, and veg options, plus some awesome sides, snacks, and milkshakes.

Dished recently had the chance to try a little bit of everything at the Renfrew location. We ate some burgers, dipped some fries, tried a few milkshakes, and even played a couple of games of pinball.

You need to get the milkshakes when you visit here. With over 35 flavours, like bacon maple, key lime pie, bumble bee, and mint chip, it can be a hard decision which one to try.

We had the Tiger (licorice and orange), the Fat Elvis (peanut butter, banana, and bacon), and the Oreo. Each one came with its own fun topping too which was a nice touch.

We absolutely loaded the tables up with sides. We had the mini corn dogs, the mac and cheese wedges, and the pickled eggs which were sprinkled with a homemade Jalapeño & Ancho chili seasoning.

Those were just the small snacks — we also got all of the classic burger sides. The fries were hand-cut, shoestring-style, and bought from the Rosebud Hutterite colony. We also had to get the tater tots, and we tried the battered onion rings, which were not too thick and not too thin.

There is a pizza burger, BBQ burger, and hot dog burger, but the three burgers we tried were:

The BoogMak

This double patty option comes topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, creamy burger sauce, white onion, tomato, and shredded lettuce. It was massive, tasty, and we loved the homemade mac burger sauce.

Fay’s Burger

This mushroom single-patty burger is also topped with crispy bacon, creamy mushroom sauce, grilled onions, tomato, and shredded lettuce. There are a few fun add-on options here, and we added Doritos chips to this one.

The Hawaiian Vacation

We had to go with a chicken option. Made with a chicken breast (fried or grilled), grilled pineapple rings, teriyaki, mayo, tomato, and shredded lettuce, this is a sweet and savoury option that was a nice change of pace. If you’re more of a chicken person, we highly recommend this one.

For anyone who is brave enough, there’s also the Don’t Fear the Reaper burger. This thing has four patties, two slices of cheddar cheese, four strips of bacon, a butterflied hot dog, a fried egg, signature red sauce, white onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, and as if all of that wouldn’t be enough, it’s also topped with a mini corndog.

Good luck!

The service is incredibly friendly. The food is delicious. The space itself is small and comfortable, and it feels totally normal and fun to jump from an arcade game to a pinball machine. Calgary has elevated diners and throwback burger joints, but it doesn’t have enough retro spots that have the ideal level of grit to them. Luckily, we have two locations for Boogie’s Burgers to enjoy that rare dining experience.

Whether you’re a burger fanatic, a milkshake connoisseur, or just feel like playing a few games of Mrs. Pac-Man, then this is your spot.

Boogie’s Burgers

Address: 908 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-230-7070

Address: 2129 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-2902

Instagram