FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Calgary restaurants taking part in the Month of Prosecco DOC

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 3 2024, 6:02 pm
Calgary restaurants taking part in the Month of Prosecco DOC
Dasha Petrenko/Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of bubbles, May is set to be a serious highlight of the year!

For the entire month, restaurants across Calgary will celebrate the Month of Prosecco DOC with special sips straight from Italy.

The initiative will see a variety of Proseccos from producers, including Bottega, Villa Sandi, Mionette and Casa Paladin, sold at restaurants across the city until May 31.

Each restaurant will have a special menu of Prosecco by the glass or in special cocktails for a limited time.

If you want to try out some Prosecco and perhaps discover a new favourite, here are the restaurants participating in the Month of Prosecco.

  • The Living Room
  • Rouge
  • Thai Sa-On
  • Saddleroom Grill
  • The Hutch
  • Kama
  • Pad Thai
  • Osteria Chef’s Table
  • Diner Deluxe
  • Olea
  • Sensei Bar
  • Cardinale
  • Franca’s
  • Salt & Brick
  • Flores & Pine
  • SIPS Wine
  • Annabelle’s Kitchen Downtown
  • Annabelle’s Kitchen Marda Loop
  • Malcolm Hotel
  • La Brezza Ristorante
GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop