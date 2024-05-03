Calgary restaurants taking part in the Month of Prosecco DOC
May 3 2024, 6:02 pm
If you’re a fan of bubbles, May is set to be a serious highlight of the year!
For the entire month, restaurants across Calgary will celebrate the Month of Prosecco DOC with special sips straight from Italy.
The initiative will see a variety of Proseccos from producers, including Bottega, Villa Sandi, Mionette and Casa Paladin, sold at restaurants across the city until May 31.
Each restaurant will have a special menu of Prosecco by the glass or in special cocktails for a limited time.
If you want to try out some Prosecco and perhaps discover a new favourite, here are the restaurants participating in the Month of Prosecco.
- The Living Room
- Rouge
- Thai Sa-On
- Saddleroom Grill
- The Hutch
- Kama
- Pad Thai
- Osteria Chef’s Table
- Diner Deluxe
- Olea
- Sensei Bar
- Cardinale
- Franca’s
- Salt & Brick
- Flores & Pine
- SIPS Wine
- Annabelle’s Kitchen Downtown
- Annabelle’s Kitchen Marda Loop
- Malcolm Hotel
- La Brezza Ristorante