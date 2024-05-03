Calgary restaurants taking part in the Month of Prosecco DOC

If you’re a fan of bubbles, May is set to be a serious highlight of the year!

For the entire month, restaurants across Calgary will celebrate the Month of Prosecco DOC with special sips straight from Italy.

The initiative will see a variety of Proseccos from producers, including Bottega, Villa Sandi, Mionette and Casa Paladin, sold at restaurants across the city until May 31.

Each restaurant will have a special menu of Prosecco by the glass or in special cocktails for a limited time.

If you want to try out some Prosecco and perhaps discover a new favourite, here are the restaurants participating in the Month of Prosecco.