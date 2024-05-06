Made By Marcus is opening a new walk-up concept in Calgary

One of Calgary’s top ice cream spots is opening a new concept just in time for the summer!

Made By Marcus, a Calgary staple for handmade ice cream, has revealed it’ll be opening a new walk-up for the summer, this time in Inglewood.

The brand is partnering with outdoor brand Camp Brand Goods to open at the back of the spot previously occupied by the Livery Shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made by Marcus Ice Cream (@madebymarcus)

It’ll be open from June to September, making it the perfect spot to grab a cone or cup on the go or to take to one of the local breweries.

Made By Marcus is known for its huge selection of ice cream made from dairy from grass-fed cows and real ingredients produced by farmers, roasters, distillers, and artisans.

The spot offers a rotating menu of flavours each month, as well as some tried-and-true favourites, including malted chocolate honeycomb, sea salt and goat milk caramel, and lemon curd blueberry.

Alongside the new spot, Made By Marcus also hinted at some special events and offers with its new neighbours, too.

Stay tuned for more details on this exciting opening!

Address: 1119 10th Avenue SE #100, Calgary

Instagram