Cheap Eats Calgary: Taj Kabob Afghan Street Food

We are so glad we visited Taj Kabob, and you will be too.

Taj Kabob is an Afghan street food restaurant that is family-owned and -operated, located in Country Hills and Christie Park. With two locations, it’s clear that their delectable dishes have won the hearts of many, including ours.

We visited the SW restaurant on a pleasantly warm Wednesday evening at the beginning of November. The building is new with a contemporary design, with large bright windows, porcelain tiles on the feature wall, and red leather accent booths.

It’s one of those visits where you think, “Why haven’t I been here before!?”

There were so many options on the menu, and we only had one medium-sized stomach to fill. Before we had even ordered, we had decided that we were coming back.

The owner’s passion for their culture and their food shines through with every dish they prepare. We had a quick chat with a smiley lady named Aqila, who informed us that everything was homemade and authentic.

We finally settled for the tandoori chicken kabob bowl, served with rice, naan, and grilled vegetables and topped with their signature korma sauce. We also got the lamb kabob bowl by recommendation of the lovely Aqila and her son, who served us.

The bowls are a mere $13.25, and we’re still full three hours later.

We also ordered two servings of flavourful vegetable beef samosas served with house-made chutney. They were $8 each and came with three large pieces, perfectly crisp.

There are multiple options available for under $15. Their Kabob Salad is $12.99, where you can choose two kabobs, which are then mixed with their signature house creamy lemon garlic dressing.

From their bowls, choose from tandoori chicken, beef watani, beef chaplee, Beyond Meat, and more. All bowl options are $13.25.

Their wraps range between $9.49 and $10 and are served on a soft wrap with onions, tomatoes, and fries and drizzled in a spicy garlic sauce.

We could go on and on! You’ll just have to go and see for yourself 😉

Taj Kabob satisfies not only your tastebuds and your belly but also your soul.

We absolutely love visiting places that are family-run, and you can see the devotion that goes into their business. So, grab your friends and family, head over to one of their locations, and indulge in the fantastic flavours of Afghanistan.

Taj Kabob – Afghan Street Food

Address: #215, 11135 14th Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-619-5300

Address: #1140 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1218

