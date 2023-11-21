FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Burgers Near Me: New smash-burger joint opens up in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Nov 21 2023
Burgers Near Me: New smash-burger joint opens up in Calgary

Burgers Near Me, a brand-new smash-burger spot, has just opened up at The District food hall in Calgary.

The new spot specializes in fusion smash burgers made from 100% Alberta beef.

It has tons of different flavour combinations available to enjoy, such as the Korean Cowboy with cheese, gochujang mayo, and kimchi or the Caribbean Cowboy with jerk seasoning and grilled pineapple.

There’s also a fried chicken burger and a veggie burger on the menu, and sides like tater tots and onion rings.

Burgers Near Me joins a host of other restaurants that operate out of the food hall, including Oakberry, Takori, and Roy’s Korean Kitchen.

The space also saw the opening of The District Lounge earlier this year.

Burgers Near Me

Address: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Charlie Hart
