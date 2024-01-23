Calgary's Chinook Blast is back for 2024 and better than ever

Chinook Blast, Calgary’s signature winter festival, is back for its fourth year in a row.

With live music, light and art installations, theatrical performances, outdoor sports, cultural experiences, night markets, and so much more, this highly-anticipated festival embraces the spirit of winter in a celebration that highlights the magic this city has to offer.

Running from February 2 to 19, the 2024 edition of Chinook Blast will see more than 200 events and experiences with more than 70 partners and organizations ignite the city.

But it’s more than just an awesome winter festival – it’s a celebration of the city we live in!

You’ll be able to immerse yourself in the arts and culture that makes Calgary so wonderful, all in unique, fresh-air surroundings.

Local debuts from artists and makers

This year’s ongoing art and light installations are from a variety of inspiring artists, many of whom are making their big debut, and 90% of whom are local.

Not only that, but the Winter City Design Competition is inviting the design community to reimagine public spaces in a way that encourages Calgarians to enjoy the great outdoors in even the coldest of months.

Action-packed events and entertainment

While the ongoing art and light installations will remain a festival staple, Calgary will also be host to iconic events during this time, such as BIG Winter Classic, High-Performance Rodeo, Calgary Folk Festival’s Block Heater, and the Ethnik Festivals of Art and Culture.

You can also get your adrenaline pumping by taking in the action of Nitrocross, FIS Snow Rodeo World Cups, and other epic sub-zero sporting events.

Other can’t-miss events include a Lunar New Year celebration, the Glow Fusion Experience (which combines wearable tech, circus arts, and dance performances), three different night markets in the City Hall Atrium, and new family-friendly programming throughout the weekends.

18 days of excitement in Calgary

Overall, it’s sure to be 18 days jam-packed with fun and adventure fit for every Calgarian, so be sure to start planning your to-do list now. Grab your family, friends, or partner, and get bundled up for all the magic this beautiful city has to offer from February 2 to 19, 2024.

After all, we never let a bit of cold slow us down. Especially when a Chinook could be right around the corner. Visit Chinook Blast online to check out the entire schedule.