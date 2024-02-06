Biscettes bakery has just opened in Calgary

A new bakery has just opened its doors in Calgary, and it’s going to be a hit with cookie fans.

Biscettes is a one-of-a-kind bakery that opened on 6th Street SW, just off the bustling 17th Avenue, specializing in all things cookie.

The concept has been brought to life by the team behind one of Calgary’s best bakeries, Sweet Relief, but instead of cakes and other baked goods, Biscette is all about cookies.

Why cookies, you ask? “Because cookies make everything better,” the bakery says on social media, and we couldn’t agree more.

Despite focusing on the humble cookie, the concept is anything but basic as it has cookies in a huge variety of flavours, including everything from a classic chocolate chip, red velvet, PB & J, lemon poppyseed, and baklava.

The spot is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm to get your sugar fix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cookie obsessed (@biscettes)

Address: 1516 6th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram