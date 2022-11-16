Bill Nye the Science Guy is bringing his new live show to Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Beloved scientist Bill Nye the Science Guy is coming to Calgary in 2023 and he just might inspire local fans to help save the world.

The award-winning American science educator is bringing The End is Nye! An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! to Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Nye will be presenting his new live multimedia show based on his Peacock series of the same name, The End is Nye.

Nye is a speaker, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author, and inventor. He has worked to help people understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work throughout his whole career.

His iconic PBS Kids series, The Bill Nye the Science Guy show, ran from 1993 to 1998 and won 18 Emmy Awards.

Attendees of The End is Nye live show at the Jube will have Nye guides them through six of the most likely global challenges, both natural and unnatural. The award-winning education will explain how we survive, mitigate and even prevent these challenges.

Tickets for An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy! go on sale to the public on Monday, November 21 at 10 am.

When: June 21, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting on Monday, November 21 at 10 am