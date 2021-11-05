Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Outdoor mini golf in Calgary in November? On ice? It doesn’t get much more Canadian than that.

Frozen Fairways is coming to CF Chinook Centre this November, bringing Calgarians a chance to practice their putting with a twist.

Trade in your golf club and ball for a hockey stick and puck, and play through 9 festive holes at the southwest Calgary shopping centre. The outdoor course features nine holes in a portion of Chinook Centre’s parking lot.

From November 17 to 21, Calgarians can safely take part in the holiday mini-putt experience on artificial ice, offering a unique new sport to try this month.

Each hole offers fun Canadian twists, such as beloved activities like hockey and curling, and cultural staples like icing fishing and sugar shacks.

Frozen Fairways costs $5 to reserve your tee time, and participants can book their time slot online starting November 5. The best part is, you’ll be doing some good as you enjoy the game, with all proceeds from ticket sales donated to local charities.

The frozen golf game is only around for five days, so make sure you reserve your spot ASAP to try out this very Canadian activity.

When: November 17 to 21

Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now

Where: CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)

Cost: $5 to reserve your tee time