If you have been missing Taylor Swift tunes since she last toured Calgary in 2009, you are in luck: a candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Calgary next month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Saturday, December 10.

Sure it’s no Era’s Tour in Calgary, but it’s surely the closest you can get to seeing Taylor Swift live in YYC at the moment.

Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at the Lantern Community Church at 1401 10th Avenue SE.

The 12-song setlist is as follows:

“Shake it Off”

“Cardigan”

“Love Story”

“Blank Space”

“Enchanted”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“Invisible String”

“All Too Well”

“Wildest Dreams”

“Lover”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“You Belong With Me”

Get ready to hear Swift’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We personally can’t wait to hear “All Too Well” and “Enchanted.”

If you can’t make it to this show, don’t worry. Another candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is set for January in Calgary, and you can nab tickets for that one, too.