CuratedCelebrities

Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" song has a neat Calgary connection

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Feb 12 2024, 8:41 pm
Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" song has a neat Calgary connection
@beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce just dropped two new songs that have been blowing up the internet, and it looks like one includes a surprising Calgary connection.

The mega pop star released the songs “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages” during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The release was strategically designed to tease her upcoming album Act II, the follow-up of her highly successful Renaissance album.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

 

“Texas Hold ‘Em” was co-written by a Calgary-born musician Elizabeth Lowell Boland. Lowell, as she’s more popularly known, also contributed piano to the song.

She took to her TikTok page earlier today to share a video proclaiming her pride for her Western roots.

“Grew up in Calgary the country capital of Canada…. Rodeo’d my way to hollywood! Im screammmmming! Yeeeeeehaw! #beyonce,” read the singer’s caption. 

And while there isn’t a direct shoutout to Cowtown as seen in Tate McRae’s recently released bop, we’re just excited to have another banger to jam out to during Stampede.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop