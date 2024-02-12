Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em" song has a neat Calgary connection

Beyonce just dropped two new songs that have been blowing up the internet, and it looks like one includes a surprising Calgary connection.

The mega pop star released the songs “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages” during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The release was strategically designed to tease her upcoming album Act II, the follow-up of her highly successful Renaissance album.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” was co-written by a Calgary-born musician Elizabeth Lowell Boland. Lowell, as she’s more popularly known, also contributed piano to the song.

She took to her TikTok page earlier today to share a video proclaiming her pride for her Western roots.

“Grew up in Calgary the country capital of Canada…. Rodeo’d my way to hollywood! Im screammmmming! Yeeeeeehaw! #beyonce,” read the singer’s caption.

And while there isn’t a direct shoutout to Cowtown as seen in Tate McRae’s recently released bop, we’re just excited to have another banger to jam out to during Stampede.