Bootleggin’ Breakfasts, the only Stampede breakfasts to happen in both 2020 and 2021, is returning once again this year.

The much-loved experience recently announced the dates for its return, what will be included, and even a few celebrity guests appearances.

This year’s Bootleggin’ Breakfasts will be happening on Tuesday, July 12, at the Westin Calgary, and on Thursday, July 14, at the Fairmont Palliser, with both nights having an after-party at the Cowboys Tent.

Each of these two breakfasts is a great way to start the day, beginning at 8 am and going until 1 pm, with the Cowboy’s tent after-party taking over at 1 pm.

The Bootleggin’ Breakfasts are two of the most-anticipated executive Stampede Parties every single year and are much more than just a stampede breakfast — it’s a VIP experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bootleggin Breakfast (@bootlegginbreakfast)

Breakfast includes all of your beverages, VIP entry and bus transport to the Cowboy’s tent after-party, and the evening concerts for free.

There will also be celebrity actors and country music stars to visit with, like Hayley Orrantia as seen on the popular show The Goldbergs.

If all of this wasn’t quite enough, these breakfasts also help raise money for charities, with this year supporting the Zero Hungry Kids Foundation.

The perfect place to eat, dance, and drink, it’s also an ideal way to network with like-minded people, entertain clients, and treat your staff to an ultimate Stampede breakfast morning.

Individual tickets and corporate tables are currently available on Bootlegger’s website.

Bootleggin’ Breakfasts

Breakfast #1

When: Tuesday, July 12 from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Westin Hotel Ballroom – 20 – 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $135

Breakfast #2

When: Thursday, July 14 from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

Price: Starting at $149

Instagram