Veg-In YYC Re-Planted, a popular vegan Indian street food restaurant, is reopening on Tuesday, April 19, with some exciting renovations.

Promising some “really awesome changes,” this family-owned business has created an entirely new food menu, beer list, and even different tables and seats. It’s a complete restaurant makeover!

“The last seven days have been long but so much fun as we bring our vision to life,” the Veg-In YYC team recently said in an Instagram post. “The paper has come off the windows, and we are almost ready to open once again.”

A beautifully painted mural by local artists, new chairs and tables, cooking classes, events, catering, house cocktails, craft brews, vegan eats, and a unique marketplace are all in-store at this one location.

Currently, Veg-In YYC Re-Planted serves up a 100% plant-based menu using seasonal vegetables and flavours with flair, blending Indian and Western ideas.

Hard to say what the new menu will look like, but we can’t wait to find out.

Until now, the menu has featured Indian classics with a modern twist, with small eats and larger meals available.

Small dishes include grains and starches, like potatoes, bread, rice, and roots and vegetables, including charred broccoli with roasted chickpeas and house-made kebabs.

Samosas, flatbreads, and several different rice bowls are available as sides for larger meals like the Smoky Jack made with smoky tamarind pulled jackfruit, garlic sourdough, slaw, and topped with tahini ranch.

Perfect for meat lovers and vegans, pulled jackfruit tastes and feels the same as pulled pork, and it’s an example of the fun ingenuity of the menu here.

All of this is entirely vegan, of course.

We are so excited to see what this new space will look like, so stay tuned for all announcements about this relaunch.

Veg-In YYC Re-Planted

Address: 215 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

