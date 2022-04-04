9 best places to grab delicious pizza by the slice in Calgary

Calgary has some amazing pizza-by-the-slice spots.

Sure, you can order a whole pizza and get it delivered to your door in a cardboard box.

You could also head out to a top-notch local restaurant and get a great pizza to dive into. But what do you do when you just need one slice?

Where do you turn when an entire pizza is too much, or if variety is your favourite part of pizza dining?

Pizza should only be a positive experience, so we have you covered with this list when all you need is a slices.

Here are seven of the best spots where you can get pizza by the slice in Calgary.

Topped with unique and delicious ingredients for interesting flavour combinations, two styles of pizza are cooked throughout the day in the oven.

One of the pizzas will always have meat, and one of them will always be vegetarian, and both of them are always worth ordering.

Address: 338 10th Street NW, Calgary

This joint offers up beautifully crafted slices in four drool-worthy styles: cheese, pepperoni, and a “Grandma” pizza, made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil leaves.

Address: Back Door – 1130 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Cheesy, saucy, and served with dipping sauces, Seniore’s is hard to beat when it comes to a great slice of pizza in Calgary. Although they’re known for their Donair Pizza, they’ve also got a Greek pizza, veggie options, and quite a few meaty specialty options, too.

Address: #7-176 Bedford Drive NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-451-0101

Roma’s Pizzeria really embraces the to-go pizza and pasta culture. This old school spot has pizza by the slice, but also nooner pizzas and amazing lasagna bowls. Whatever you’re in the mood for, this Bridgeland spot is a major favourite in the city.

Address: 931 General Avenue NE, Calgary

This slice joint is a bit of a cult favourite in Calgary thanks to its two specialty offerings, Chicken Tandoori Pizza and Donair Pizza. Slices come out hot, albeit a little slowly if it’s crowded, but if you need something greasy to soak up a night of fun, this is a great spot.

Address: 205 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-9020

CPU is a strong favourite for slices in Calgary. This chain started nearly 20 years ago and now has over 30 locations to choose from.

Address: 30+ Calgary locations. Check website for details.

Inglewood’s popular pizza takeout and delivery spot also does slices of their ooey, gooey, super cheesy ‘za.

Address: 1225 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-237-8220

Good slices at good prices is basically what it comes down to at Western Pizza Express. The Saskatchewan-based chain has three Calgary locations: Cranston, Elbow, and Harvest Hills.

Address: 8407 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Address: 11-90 Cranleigh Drive SE, Calgary

Address: 101-5403 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

Una Pizza + Wine is definitely one of Calgary’s all-time favourite pizza joints, and the takeaway spot on 17th Avenue is the place to grab an amazing slice. After the bar, before the bar, whatever the case is, this is an amazing way to enjoy some Una when all you need is a quick slice of pizza.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

