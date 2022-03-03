Village Ice Cream, a hugely popular ice cream store with several Calgary locations, will be raising money for Ukraine this weekend.

“Sunday, March 6th, 100% of ice cream sales will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, bringing medical and humanitarian support to Ukraine as the country fights to protect its people from a tragic and unjustified invasion,” Village Ice Cream said in a recent Instagram post.

“We will also be collecting cash donations should you wish to give.”

With five different spots in the city, this much-loved shop is known for its uniquely creamy original recipe that’s always made in-house.

There are 10 “always” flavours here, as well as rotating seasonal favourites using amazing ingredients, like the strawberry milk tea and the caramel stroopwafel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Ice Cream (@villageicecream)

Village Ice Cream is owned by Billy Friley and his wife, Tetiana.

Tetiana actually moved to Canada from Ukraine in 2013, and her parents, twin brothers, sister-in-law, and nephew are still there. Her brother is fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces right now for his country.

Tetiana’s family will not leave the country because they are “reluctant to leave their home, frightened of being stranded in the sea of people seeking refuge, just like millions of other Ukrainian families.”

“All my thoughts are with Ukraine now, and I am so scared to read the news in the morning, scared to lose cell phone connection with my family and friends, scared that I am not doing enough,” Tetiana said in the post.

The owners here hope you can make a trip to one of the stores, say hello, show your support, and do so while grabbing some of the amazing ice cream they’re so well known for.

“Please bring your family and friends to Village this Sunday for a treat, knowing that 100% of what you spend at Village will go to help care for the millions of Ukrainians that desperately need our help and support.”

Stop by any of the locations on March 6 from 11 am to 10 pm.

Village Ice Cream

Address: 431 10th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 820 49th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 2406 34th Ave SW, Calgary

Address: 69 7A Street NE, Calgary

Address: 4019 University Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram