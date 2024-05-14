There’s a gorgeous house under construction in Calgary right now and it’s giving total Hansel and Gretel vibes.

With the possession date set for July of this year, you could live out all your fairytale fantasies as early as this summer!

The home located at 6914 Livingstone Drive SW is nestled into the community of Lakeview Village and is surrounded by a lush tree area and a nearby lake.

The home spans over 5,600 square feet with enough room for the whole family.

This property includes five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a three-car attached garage! You also don’t have to worry about ice on your car in the wintertime since it even includes in-floor heating.

It’s full of modern features too, especially if you enjoy listening to music with a built-in sound system throughout the home.

The exterior of the home is exquisite with natural stone and stucco with cedar accents, lending itself perfectly to its rustic surroundings.

There is even a gas fireplace encased in natural stone in the living room, perfect for reading stories next to a warm fire in the colder months.

