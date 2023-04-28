City of stars: Someone has updated the Bridgeland sign and it's Hollywood ready (PHOTOS)

The Bridgeland sign appears to have had a little makeover, with someone placing letters spelling out “la land” beside it after it was damaged and yet to be repaired.

The giant sign lost its “N” back in January after a vehicle slid off the road and struck it during slippery driving conditions.

The “D” has already been missing for quite a while, to the point where it has been a running joke and even a Halloween costume.

The term “la la land” is defined by Merriam-Webster as a “euphoric, dreamlike mental state detached from the harsher realities of life,” and also is a nickname for Los Angeles, California.

We would like to think it’s a cute nod to the 2016 film La La Land featuring fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling opposite Emma Stone.