"Pretty cheesy": Calgarians react to Fort Calgary name change

On Thursday, Fort Calgary announced it will be rebranding with a completely new name, and the move is proving to be controversial among locals.

The historic site is now known as “The Confluence: Historic Site & Parkland” (or The Confluence for short). The inspiration for the name comes from the unique location near the city’s two main rivers and represents a larger shift in the site’s approach to its role in the community.

“Located where the Bow and Elbow rivers converge, The Confluence has been a place of Indigenous gathering for time immemorial and continues to hold great significance to Indigenous peoples. With the name change, The Confluence will broaden its narrative to represent many histories, including those of Indigenous peoples, settlers, the North-West Mounted Police, newcomers and the land itself,’ reads the press release.

Calgarians are already discussing the change, with some sharing their disappointment, calling the new name “pretty cheesy” and “bad rebranding.”

Comment

byu/pfaulty from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/pfaulty from discussion

inCalgary

Some are even pitching in their own ideas, believing there are better ways to honour the area’s Indigenous past.

Comment

byu/pfaulty from discussion

inCalgary

More than anything though, the name doesn’t seem to be catching on, racking a number of jokes on a Calgary Reddit thread.

It might be a hard sell if people are already comparing it to the “X-formerly-known-as-Twitter” debate.

Comment

byu/pfaulty from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/pfaulty from discussion

inCalgary

What do you think about the name change? Let us know in the comments!