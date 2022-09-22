Feeling under the weather and in need to find the best things to pick up when you’re feeling sick in Calgary?

No matter what time of year it is, getting sick sucks. So when you feel a tickle in the back of your throat, you need to act fast.

Luckily there are tons of places in YYC with items that will help you crush that cold and get right back to your kick-ass normal self.

We’re not talking over-the-counter-meds – we mean vitamin-packed veg-heavy superfood concoctions made for battling those pesky sniffles.

Here are the best things to pick up in Calgary when you’re sick.

Citrus Vitality Fresh Pressed Juice

Raw by Robyn

It’s hard to beat a fresh pressed juice when you’re feeling sick, and these ones by Raw by Robyn are some of the best in Calgary.

Any will do the trick, but the Citrus Vitality made with pineapple, orange, grapefruit, and ginger, is the perfect balance of taste and health for us.

Address: First Street Market — 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Pho

Mot To

Mot To is one of the best new restaurants in Canada, and one of the best places for Vietnamese food in Calgary.

There are quite a few hearty comfort dishes here that would be great for a sick day on the couch, but one dish you have to get is the pho noodle soup. The hot broth and hearty ingredients should do the trick to get you back on your feet.

Address: 101 – 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Turmeric Ginger Elixir Latte

Wise and Wright

Just because you’re sick doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a morning latte.

At Wise and Wright, which is also conveniently available for delivery, there are a number of Elixir Lattes. The Turmeric Ginger contains organic coconut butter, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, honey, dandelion root, mama, organic mesquite, honey, Himalayan salt, and almond milk.

What sounds healthier than that?

Address: 317 7th Avenue SW #163, Calgary

Super Greens Salad

Dirtbelly

Dirtbelly has warm bowls, sweet sips, and plenty of sides, but it’s the freshly tossed salads that have made this spot so popular.

If you’re feeling sick, this veg-centric menu of earthy gems is ideal, with eight different salads with mouth-watering names, like the Charred Pesto, Buffalo Cauli, Curry Cauliflower, and Farmberry salads. You can choose any of these bowls and also add the protein of your choice, including roast chicken, cajun chicken, avocado, veggie patty, ahi tuna, or a scoop of quinoa.

For maximum health, we suggest the Super Greens salad tossed with arugula, spinach, quinoa, roasted broccoli, feta, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, almonds, chili flakes, and drizzled with a lemon dijon vinaigrette.

Address: The Core – 317 7th Avenue SW, Calgary (temporarily closed)

Address: Brookfield Place, Unit 214 — 225 6th Avenue SW, Calgary

Chamomile Tea

Oolong Tea House

This is a modern tea shop in the heart of Calgary’s Kensington community.

There are SO many teas to suit however you’re feeling, but it’s hard to beat a high-quality chamomile when you’re sick and having trouble falling asleep because of it.

Address: 110 10th Street NW, Calgary

