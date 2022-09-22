Clos de la Oyster Barre is a fun pop-up restaurant inside the Opera Room at Teatro Restaurant.

Launching for two days only next month, on October 6 and 28, reservations are available right now from 5 pm to late.

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip hop playlist from all eras.

The Opera Room is an intimate space, and there will be a limited number of tables, so act fast.

Teatro Restaurant is a Calgary icon, serving high-end seasonal Mediterranean fare in a historic building. Clos de la Oyster Barre aims to offer the same excellent service and food, but with louder music for a more playful and lively experience.

The oysters at Teatro are extremely popular. With horseradish, pickled jalapeño, shallot mignonette, and lemon, it’s easy to see why the team is doing an entire pop-up restaurant dedicated to them.

With wines to pair, it sounds like a great date night idea.

Book your table today for this limited-time dining event.

Clos de la Oyster Barre

When: October 6 and 28, from 5 pm to late

Where: Opera Room at Teatro, 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

